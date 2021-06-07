Search on for subject of portrait

The late Gloucester artist Ruth Hagstrom painted thousands of paintings in her 100 years of living, including dozens and dozens of portraits.
Hagstrom's daughter-in-law, Grace Hagstrom, is hoping to find the model for a portrait of a boy in the hopes of gifting the artwork to the family. It is likely to have been painted in the 1970s or 1980s.
It's not the first time someone has reached out to solve a mystery surrounding one of Hagstrom's works.
In 2010, a California family sent an image of a portrait by the award-winning artist to the Times in hopes of identifying the model. The family never expected they would succeed in solving the mystery.
The Times ran the image in weekly "Talk of the Times" column, inviting anyone who might have information on the model to respond. It turns out he world is very small when one has connections to Cape Ann, an area rich with artists and art history.
The girl's mother recognized her daughter and the dress she wore in the painting.
The then-15-year-old model was MaryEllen Gilliss Spinola, a Gloucester native and nurse who later moved to Arizona. The model recalled that she was a student at Gloucester High when the portrait was painted around 1984 or 1985.
"People from Gloucester and Rockport would call the school counselors for small jobs, and Ruth had called looking for models," explained Spinola. "She had a class on Saturday mornings at her home on Western Avenue. So I sat for her painting class."
Sharon Pablo, a former local gallery owner who knew Hagstrom (1906-1907), said the artist's talent was notable, and she recalled the artist's appetite for creating new work. Hagstrom once told Pablo: "All I wanted to do was paint. I would finish a painting and put it away and want to paint another. I don't care about selling the work. I just want to paint."
According to AskArt, Hagstrom began painting in the 1930s, attending the Massachusetts School of Art, now the Massachusetts College of Art. She continued to study art including taking classes with William McNulty in the Cape Ann Summer School.
"Mrs. Hagstrom taught art classes for Gloucester High School and Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. She also taught portrait classes for more than 30 years in her home in Gloucester. Mrs. Hagstom is an emeritus member of the Rockport Art Association, having joined in 1942. She is a fellow member of the American Artists Professional League in New York City," according to her bio.
If someone has details or information on locating the family of this young man in the portrait, contact Diane Ambrose by email at dianeambrose@yahoo.com, or call 978-944-0252.
