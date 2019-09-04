MANCHESTER — In opening its newest location, Massachusetts chain restaurant Antique Table looks to bring traditional Italian cuisine to Manchester in a way that feels like home.
Antique Table acquired its new restaurant in the centuries-old building at 7 Central St. from long-standing Manchester restaurant 7 Central Public House.
It opened Aug. 6 with the intention of marrying the location’s rustic, old-home atmosphere with rich Italian tradition. These qualities presented themselves as an ideal pairing for the Italian culture Antique Table already has promoted at its restaurants in Salem, Winthrop and Lynn.
“I think it was more based on the antiquity of the actual building,” general manager G Arango, 27, said of the motivation to open in Manchester. “This building was built in the 1600s.”
“The owner himself loves the concept of antique, old school, and very traditional Italian cuisine, eating with the family at the table,” Arango said.
Arango also cited the town’s overall aesthetic as a point of appeal.
“Overall, especially with the crowd and the genre, it’s very different,” Arango said. “Manchester’s a little oriented in the sense of elegant, clean and presentable.”
Despite being immersed in an area that has a history laden with generations of Italian families, Arango doesn’t believe operating on Cape Ann carries extra pressure to excel.
“Personally, I feel like it adds overall comfortability with how we presented ourselves as a restaurant and what we have,” Arango said.
The restaurant’s confidence in its ability to succeed stems from a pride in its food’s authenticity.
“It’s an Italian cuisine restaurant, from handmade, fresh pasta, to everything prepped from the first ingredient,” Arango said. “It’s a scratch kitchen from the very first ingredient in the oil to the very last pour of salt on top.”
Once the staff gets comfortable in the new location, they plan to infuse their menu with local flavor.
“Once a full menu is available, which we’re trying to aim for this week going into next week, we’re looking to transition into our biggest sellers of plates and to something that we are going to use and utilize for this area,” Arango said. “Each town that we have a restaurant in caters to a certain dish. So, Manchester By The Sea, well, by the sea.”
Antique Table also plans hosting special events, and live music and special events to help build its identity.
“We are going to offer acoustic and live entertainment, as well as gentlemen’s night, ladies’ night, couples’ night, and paint night,” Arango said. “Plans overall? Definitely make Antique Table stand out.”
Antique Table is located at 7 Central St. in Manchester and opens at 4:30 p.m. Food is served until 9:30 p.m. with the bar closing at 10:45 p.m. There are plans to open during lunch hours soon.
