As the first month of the year comes to a close, the state — and Cape Ann— is gearing up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The state has restructured Phase Two for the vaccination distribution in February.
"We're happy to be able to share this latest update with our residents, especially our older adults 75 years old and older who will be receiving the vaccination next," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to more of our residents becoming eligible for the vaccination and increased access to the vaccination in the coming months."
In the second phase, which is set to begin next week, the order of vaccinations is individuals 75 and older, individuals 65 and older and then individuals with two or more conditions that put them at risk for severe illness should they contract COVID-19. Then comes early education and K-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers. And lastly, individuals with one comorbidity.
The general public will not be eligible to receive the vaccine until April.
Those who fit into the first category can receive the first dose of vaccine on Monday, Feb. 1 and can make an appointment at a vaccination site near them. No public clinic are planned in Gloucester at this time.
The state's Phase Two vaccine distribution plan is scheduled to take place between February and March.
The city is requesting that members of general public do not contact them with inquiries regarding vaccination distribution.
"The city does not have the resources to field questions regarding vaccinations," the release from the city read.
Those with questions regarding vaccination distribution in Massachusetts can contact the state Department of Public Health at COVID-19-Vaccine-Plan-MA@mass.gov
Where to get vaccinated
Massachusetts vaccination sites have been announced at theses locations:
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough. This site is accepting appointments.
Eastfield Mall, Springfield. Opening Friday, Jan. 29.
Fenway Park, Boston. Opening Monday, Feb 1.
Double Tree Hilton Hotel, Danvers. Opening Wednesday, Feb. 3, and now accepting appointments.
Reggie Lewis Center, Boston. Opening next week, exact date to be announced
All vaccination sites require an appointment. Details for registration can be found at http://bit.ly/3qRN7sw.