As Gloucester adapts to a new normal during the pandemic, pedestrians and drivers can expect to see changes downtown this week.
On Thursday, the city will cordone off sections of the right side of Main Street from Hancock Street to the West End to allow for al fresco dining.
"With the loss of these parking spots it is imperative that we enforce parking regulations on Main Street starting Saturday, June 27," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken posted on Facebook and stated in Wednesday's COVID-19 update on the city website, gloucester-ma.gov.
Diners, residents, employees and guests are encouraged to park in the municipal lots at 65 Rogers St. and on Warren and Middle streets. There will free parking at these locations through Wednesday, July 1.
"Let's all continue to eat and shop local — by spending your dollars locally, you are helping support our neighbors and investing in our community's recovery," Romeo Theken added.