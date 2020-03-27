ESSEX — Selectmen have moved Town Meeting to June 15 due to coronavirus concerns.
The date change was confirmed during the selectmen's first telecom meeting on Monday, following Gov. Charlie Baker's state of emergency order last week. As required, the town election will be held a week after Town Meeting and has consequently been moved to Monday, June 22.
Changes were also made to the proposed fiscal 2021 budget in order to provide more flexibility in the wake of the current state-wide shutdown. The selectmen agreed to cut funding for future part-time Youth Director and librarian hires, as well as additional funding for library programming.
"Together, the removal of these two wage lines, totaling almost $60,000, will give the town some budget flexibility early in fiscal year 2021, with the option of revisiting in the fall, after we all know more about the ramifications that are being set up by the COVID-19 crisis," explained Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki via email.
In addition, selectmen signed off on the Town Meeting warrant. Of note, Article 14 hopes to implement a mixed-use zoning overlay to the downtown area. The overlay will stretch along Route 133 from Western Avenue to Southern Avenue.
"The purpose of the Essex Downtown Zoning District is to facilitate reduced dimensional requirements for the area designated and provide as matter of right the ability to have mixed use, business and residential, subject to the requirements below, while minimizing disruption to the existing building configurations," the proposed bylaw states.
Notably, the town does not currently have any zoning requirements for commercial, industrial and housing.
Articles 15 through 19 relate to BB Botanics' proposed recreational marijuana facility. Article 15 would give the town the ability to issue its own recreational marijuana license. Article 16 would restrict the town to issue only one such license. The number is based on 20% of the number of alcohol retailers in Essex. As there are only three such licensed retailers now, this would allow for just one marijuana retailer in town.
Article 18, a citizen's petition, would forbid all marijuana establishments to be "within 2,500 feet of any school, preschool, day care center, playground or athletic field or...within 1,500 feet of any residential dwelling." Conversely, the selectmen drafted Article 17, a less drastic setback requirement at 400 feet from residential space. With this, BB Botanics would be able to open at its desired location — 242 John Wise Ave.
During Monday's meeting, Zubricki said the authors of the citizen's petition were fine with the selectmen's proposed setback.
The full 2020 Town Meeting warrant is available online at essexma.org/town-clerk/pages/town-meeting-warrants-minutes.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
