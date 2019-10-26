Selectmen forming group to negotiate for Essex with planned pot shop  

ESSEX — A committee of Essex locals and officials will advise selectmen during host agreement negotiations with BB Botanics, the marijuana company hoping to open a recreational shop on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street.
The committee members have not been chosen yet, but selectmen decided at a meeting earlier this week there would be a maximum of seven people. During a brainstorming session for potential members, selectmen suggested bringing on someone from the Eastern Avenue neighborhood, an Essex police official, and one or two pro-marijuana and anti-marijuana members of the community. Further discussions will be held at the next selectmen's meeting on Nov. 4.
If someone from the Police Department will be joining the committee, it will most likely be Sgt. Daniel Bruce, according to police Chief Paul Francis.
"He's my administrative sergeant, my eyes-and-ears so to speak," Francis said. "I won't be able to attend every meeting, so he'll be my liaison. From (the police's) perspective, we're going to remain neutral (on the project). Our purview is that if anything comes into town, we want it to remain safe for everyone in town, especially regarding parking and traffic."
The selectmen advised BB Botanics Llc co-owner John Tremblay, who attended Tuesday's meeting, to continue pursuing the necessary town permits to build the store while talks continue on the host agreement. Tremblay said he and a contractor are finalizing a site plan for the project, and that he would need a host agreement in hand when the company applies for its recreational marijuana licenses with the state.
BB Botanics plans to build a facility at 166-168 Eastern Ave., where Conomo Point Antiques currently stands at the intersection with Harlow Street.
Tremblay was unavailable to comment for this story.
One such permit BB Botanics may need to seek is from the Conservation Commission. A portion of the Conomo Point Antiques plot is near a series of environmentally protected vernal pools. According to the state Wetlands Protection Act, permission from the town commission is required before construction begins within 100 feet of a wetland.
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki describes the host agreement as a way for the town to "consider a variety of potential impacts a retail marijuana dispensary may have ... and to put (in) controls to mitigate the potential impact," as well as to establish "any monetary elements that the proposed dispensary will be responsible for."
The formation of the advisory committee comes after an Oct. 7 selectmen's meeting, where a number of residents discussed their concerns regarding the proposed location of the shop. Tremblay hopes to knock down the existing building and construct a new facility from scratch.
At a public community outreach meeting for the project on Sept. 17, residents argued Harlow Street is too narrow to handle the amount of traffic a recreational pot shop could potentially bring. Some did not think there was enough room to fit BB Botanics' planned 50 parking spots. Others complained that the store would open right by a school bus stop. There were no vocal objections about the type of product BB Botanics planned on selling.
Despite these complaints about the location, BB Botanics could very well open on Eastern Avenue as there are no zoning rules for recreational marijuana establishments in Essex, only for medical marijuana dispensaries. The town also does not have any zones for commercial and residential spaces.
