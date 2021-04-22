ROCKPORT — Term limits for selectmen are up for debate at this year’s Town Meeting.
Three articles on the Town Meeting warrant ratified and released by selectmen on Tuesday concern limits on selectmen’s service.
Article P, proposed by resident Paul Franklin, seeks for the town to petition a special act by the state Legislature that states, “no person may be elected as a member of the Board of Selectmen of the Town of Rockport for more than three full terms or ten and one half years, whichever is lesser.”
Additionally, Article Q, petitioned by resident Bill Wagner, hopes to include the following language in the town’s bylaws — “A person shall serve on the Board of Selectmen no more than a lifetime total of nine ... years. Upon enactment, any person who may be affected by this limit may serve out their current term.”
Wagner also proposed Article V, a more lenient term limit for selectmen. If approved, it would restrict selectmen from serving more than nine consecutive years or 12 non-consecutive years. Article V was proposed at last year’s Town Meeting, but was one of the articles tabled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The longest serving selectmen is Sarah Wilkinson, who was first elected in 2006. Paul Murphy has been serving since 2011, Don Campbell since 2016, Ruth George since 2018 and Ross Bracket since 2020.
Elsewhere on the warrant, Article O, another article pitched by Franklin, seeks to amend current bylaws to reflect, “No town department may be created, expanded, dissolved or otherwise manipulated through the creation, consolidation or elimination of roles, titles or other hierarchy by contract or otherwise without the support of a majority vote of town residents at Annual Town Meeting or Special Town Meeting.”
Article O is proposed just months after members of the Rockport Fire Department voiced their concerns over the implementation of the emergency service director position. They argued the emergency service director restructured the department to supersede the authority of the fire chief.
Article H and I hope to amend the gross floor area and side setback requirements in the Zoning Bylaws. If passed, Article H will “require a minimum proportionality between the size of a building lot and the buildings on that lot.” Article I will officially define “gross floor area” as “The square footage of the floor area within the perimeter of the exterior walls of a building or a combination of buildings.”
Articles K and L seek to shift ownership of Andrew’s Woods and a plot of land adjacent to John Kieran Sanctuary, respectively, from the town to the Conservation Commission for “conservation, passive recreation and open space purposes.” Also, Article M would allow the the town to pursue purchasing portions of the privately-owned 33 and 37 Phillips Ave. for “access and recreational purposes.”
Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m., at the Rockport High School complex.
TOWN MEETING WARRANT
Here is a summary of the warrant articles:
FISCAL YEAR 2021
I: Balance the fiscal 2021 budget.
II: Move money from the Special Education Stabilization Fund to the School Department for special education obligations.
III: Transfer money for unanticipated costs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
FISCAL YEAR 2022
1: Assign an agent and/or other officers for various trust funds.
2: Pay unpaid bills.
3: Rescind any previous loans previously authorized for municipal purposes.
4: Amend or revise compensation schedules for salaried employees and elected officials.
5: Replenish the water and sewer enterprise funds, and use revenue in the Community Preservation Fund to cover Community Preservation Committee expenses.
6: Appropriate capital outlay funds for the water and sewer enterprise funds.
These articles will be taken up by lottery:
A: Accept the 2020 Annual Town Report.
B: Expend Chapter 90 (roadwork) funds.
C: Donate $4,000 to Action Inc., $3,000 to HAWC, $3,100 to Senior Care and $5,000 to The Open Door.
D: Replenish the following: $125,000 to the General Stabilization Fund, $200,000 to the SPED Stabilization Fund, $200,000 to the Capital Reserve Stabilization Fund, $1000,000 to the OPEB Trust Fund and $450 to the Conservation Trust Fund.
E: Pay “Assessor Revaluation Expenses.”
F: Pay for the design and construction phase of the FEMA Back Beach Mitigation project.
H: Add language regarding “aggregated gross floor area” to the town’s zoning bylaws.
I: Define “gross floor area” in the town’s zoning bylaws.
J: Establish a revolving fund and spending limit for Board of Health public health clinics, emergencies and related drills, and allow the board to make related expenditures without appropriation.
K: Transfer ownership of Lot 15-92, Andrew’s Woods, from the town to the Conservation Commission.
L: Transfer ownership of Lot 26-81, land adjacent to John Kieran Sanctuary, from the town to the Conservation Commission.
M: Pursue purchasing portions of 33 and 37 Phillips Ave. for “access and recreational purposes.”
N: Change the Town Government and By-law Committee’s routine review of town by-laws from 10 years to five years.
O: Add language to the town’s bylaws that would forbid changes to town department hierarchy without a majority vote at Town Meeting.
P: Petition the General Court to forbid anyone from serving as selectmen for longer than three full terms or 10 1/2 years.
Q: Limit a person’s total time serving as selectmen to nine years.
R: Ban adding any fluoridation products to municipal water supplies.
S: Preserve Lot 26-81, land adjacent to John Kieran Sanctuary, as conservation land (citizen’s petition).
T: Add language to the town’s bylaws acknowledging “the Seabrook nuclear reactor has been discharging radio active operating gasses daily to the air and ocean outfall since 1990” and a pledge to “refuse any and all deposition of radioactive gasses, fallout particles or any form of ionizing radiation discharge” in Rockport.
U: Adapt a conservation resolution defining the “intrinsic value of natural land.”
V: Limit time serving as a selectmen to nine consecutive years or 12 non-consecutive years.
W: Add a measure in the town’s bylaws forbidding compensation to elected town officials, excluding the town clerk and moderator.
X: Replace the Long Beach cottages with “an ecologically sustainable parking lot and walking paths.”
Y: Receive the Ad Hoc Committee on Town Water Supply’s report.
