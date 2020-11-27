Selectmen to host weekly 40B workshops   

MANCHESTER — Each Tuesday, Manchester selectmen will meet in public to discuss strategy regarding a planned Chapter 40B affordable housing project.
Strategic Land Ventures last month announced its intent to build an affordable housing complex, The Sanctuary, off Route 128 at School Street. Manchester currently does not meet the required threshold for affordable housing stock, so the state will have the ultimate say on how this project will come to fruition. However, SLV agreed to work with the town through the planning stages.
Through these weekly 40B workshops, selectmen hope to create a comprehensive plan addressing every aspect of the 40B project. From there, the town will negotiate with SLV developers as the design phase continues.
The next open forum with SLV is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Information on how to join the virtual meeting is available at manchester.ma.us/729/40B.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel previously said he expected negotiations to wrap sometime in the spring. Once the designs are finalized, SLV will seek the necessary permits from various town departments. The project is not expected to break ground until 2021.
At a workshop held this past Tuesday, selectmen discussed their plans to peer review traffic management, environmental conservation and financial impact. RKG Associates has submitted a proposal to look over the financial aspects of the project. Federspiel said he expects to receive more proposals for traffic and environmental studies in the coming days.
In addition, Federspiel and Selectman John Round discussed their conversations with officials in other towns that previously underwent a 40B project. Round said he spoke with selectmen and zoning board members in Newton and Needham, and Federspiel spoke with town administrators in Marblehead, Marion and Littleton.
These officials reported their 40B projects went smoothly despite not having every one of their requests met. Each had also negotiated down the number of units first pitched by developers.
Round and Federspiel said they were advised to acquire their own consultants to peer review data provided by the developer. Federspiel said one town administrator told him to focus on the global performance standards that the town wants while the project is still in its early stages — the particulars on how to get there will become more clear when it is sent to the Zoning Board of Appeals for approval.
