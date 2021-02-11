DANVERS— Companions taking an eligible senior to a vaccination appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites and looking to also get vaccinated should book an appointment through the state website, according to the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that anyone accompanying a person 75 or older to their vaccination appointment is also eligible to receive the shot. The DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, located at 50 Ferncroft Road, is one of the mass vaccination sites offering to provide vaccines to eligible seniors’ companions.
“One way to make it feel like less of a burden to ask a companion to take you to your vaccination appointment is to say they can also get vaccinated,” Baker said during a tour of the DoubleTree, adding he understands many seniors need to find transportation to the mass vaccinations sites like the DoubleTree.
According to the state website, only one companion is allowed to schedule an appointment with an eligible senior.
Companions can schedule their online appointment the same way a senior or other eligible resident would book their appointment. According to the state website, companions should try to book their appointment at the same time or as close to the same time as the appointment of the senior they are accompanying.
“Vaccination locations will make every effort to take both individuals together to reduce wait time, even if their appointment times are not at the same time,” the website said.
When scheduling an appointment, the mass vaccination site scheduling tool will ask “Which of these priority groups are you in?” Companions and caregivers should select the option “I am accompanying someone who is age 75+ to their vaccination appointment.”
While state-run mass vaccination sites are the only sites guaranteed to offer vaccines to companions, other sites can offer vaccines to companions if they decide to do so, Baker said.
