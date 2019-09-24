Judi Cox believes in the power of people.
She is one of three individuals being honored Thursday night at SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration for their power in supporting the community of Gloucester and Cape Ann.
Cox said she tries to bring together the community through her care for Gloucester’s elder community, whether by making phone calls or taking time to go and meet with those in need.
The businesswoman, of Coxco Disposal, will receive the Rosemary F. Kerry Community Service Award at the gala.
“The real honor is this: Meeting the people and being able to do whatever it is, even the littlest thing,” Cox said. “They are wonderful people.”
“I love Gloucester,” Cox said. “It is all about unity and community.”
The anniversary celebration, presented by ABC Home Healthcare Professionals, will also honor attorney Mark L. Nestor with the Myra L. Herrick Outstanding Older American Award, and Mary Crowe of Care Dimensions with the Board of Directors Community Partners Special Recognition Award.
Nestor is being honored for his support of the veterans community and work with the American Legion to provide local homebound residents with home-cooked meals during the holidays.
The Vietnam veteran said he loves not only serving the elder community, but getting people from every generation involved in community service around the holidays.
“I was lucky to be able to get the next generation of parents and kids to volunteer,” Nestor said. “We are teaching the younger generation the true meaning of the holidays.”
Nestor called the work “a labor of love.”
Crowe will be recognized for her work as a trainer to caregivers and professional practitioners across Cape Ann and the North Shore. She was not available for comment.
Thursday’s anniversary celebration at Cruiseport Gloucester will also include dinner and a silent auction.
“Forty-seven years of service means a lot to me and to those older adults, caregivers, and people with disabilities that we serve,” SeniorCare Inc.’s CEO Scott M. Trenti said in an email. “It means that we have provided assistance to thousands of people over several decades, contributing to their ability to remain in their communities and homes, which is where the majority of folks wish to live. It also means that we have evolved over time, providing new services and programs, to meet the ever changing needs we face.”
The nonprofit organization provides services to elders and adults with disabilities on Cape Ann and the North Shore, striving to enable them “to live independently at home or in a setting of their choice while remaining part of their community.”
It serves the residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Beverly, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield and Wenham. Its RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore also provides services in Danvers, Peabody, Salem, and Marblehead.
“It takes teamwork to help people, both within the walls of SeniorCare and externally in collaboration with our partners,” Trenti said. “We have a saying at SeniorCare that the ‘whole is greater than the sum of its individual parts’ which is a guiding principal for all that we do.”
“My hope is that we all can celebrate the successes we have had over the past year in providing services to those we serve and that our community partners and relationships have been further strengthened as we all work together to help those in need,” he continued. “We also want to publicly honor those awardees that have gone above and beyond in furthering our shared missions.
“And of course, that everyone has a great time,” Trenti said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
IF YOU GO
What and who: SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration honoring Judi Cox, Mary Crowe and Mark Nestor.
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.
How much: Registration for tickets, $85, is closed. Tracy Arabian may be contacted at tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or 978-281-1750 if you would like to be added to the waiting list.
