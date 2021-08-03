SeniorCare Inc. has been awarded a two-year grant of $130,000 from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to support its work of creating inclusive environments for Cape Ann residents.
SeniorCare will use the money to update and implement its action plan for its Age and Dementia Friendly Cape Ann (ADFCA) initiative to reflect the social isolation, access to technology and other community needs that emerged during the pandemic.
“Older people were among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Point32Health. “These investments will support community resiliency and build on what we’ve learned in the past 16 months — that collaboration across organizations and sectors strengthens communities and results in better outcomes.”
The grant awarded to ADFCA is one of 16 new community investments totaling nearly $2 million reflecting Tuft Health Plan Foundation’s support for collaborative initiatives helping communities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island be great places to grow up and grow old.
The new grants are intended to engage older people in systems-level change to remove barriers responsible for inequities in communities across the region.
ADFCA was created by SeniorCare to better meet the needs of all Cape Ann’s residents by making its communities more livable and developing a framework grounded in an integrated age-friendly and dementia-friendly effort.
According to ADFCA’s website, areas of focus include fostering a welcoming environment and providing support in outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, community and business support, legal and advanced planning, and healthcare and continuum of care.
Initial work to establish ADFCA was supported by a generous grant from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation in 2017.
In 2019, Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex received a regional age-friendly community designation from AARP as age-friendly Cape Ann and is now a best practice model for multi-community regionalization as well as for communities that are geographically isolated.
“We are grateful for the continued support from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation,” SeniorCare CEO Scott Trenti said. “We have many areas to address, and we are very excited about what lies ahead.”
To learn more about ADFCA, visit www.adfca.org or contact SeniorCare at 978-281-1750.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.