Cars lined the parking lot of O'Maley Innovation Middle School to view a long anticipated premiere.
On Sunday evening - promptly after dusk - Gloucester High School seniors joined their friends and family to view a drive-in graduation celebration video as their original graduation ceremony was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The video had speeches from Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, members of the district's School Committee, class representatives, and a surprise cameo from English singer and songwriter Natasha Bedingfied who serenaded the class with her hit song "Unwritten."
The graduation class of 2020 is scheduled to have an amended in-person graduation ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 2.
