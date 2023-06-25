ESSEX — Two separate motor vehicle crashes on Route 133 on Friday sent one person to the hospital.
A bicyclist was hit by a truck in front of 158 John Wise Ave., Route 133, near Choate Street, at approximately 4:40 p.m., according to Essex Police Officer Victor Munoz.
“He was pedaling eastbound on John Wise Avenue when he lost his balance and went into the road and the guy in the red truck hit him,” Muniz said. “It seemed like the mirror (on the passenger side of the truck) hit him. The driver was coming into town.”
The cyclist, who was in his 60s, according to Munoz, was not wearing a helmet at the time.
“He was not responsive at first,” said Munoz. “But he was breathing and his head was bleeding.”
Munoz said the cyclist was first taken to Beverly Hospital where he was stabilized, and then transferred to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.
Munoz said a friend of the cyclist was walking his dog about 100 yards away at the time of the collision. Munoz reported the friend later told police the cyclist suffered a punctured lung, a broken collar bone and broken ribs.
“Seems like lots of accidents on this stretch of road,” Rubin posted.
Earlier in the day, Essex Police also responded to a crash at 12:17 p.m. in front of the Blue Marlin Grille at 65 Eastern Ave., also Route 133.
“It was a minor (motor vehicle accident), said Munoz. “When police arrived, there were two vehicles involved, with no injuries.
Responding to the both scenez were Essex Fire Department's Ambulance 1 and Engine 2.
According to a posting on the Essex, MA – Notices and Issues Facebook page by Robin Rubin, Manchester emergency personnel also responded to the John Wise Avenue scene via School Street.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.