On Sept. 11, 1609, Henry Hudson sailed his ship Half Moon into a vast deepwater harbor that would in time come to be known as the Port of New York.
That Sept. 11th was the beginning of two weeks of exploration up the inland waterway that Hudson, an English navigator, hoped would prove to be the North West Passage to the Pacific that his employers, the Dutch East India Company, had paid him to discover.
That waterway, which came to be known as the the Hudson River, did not take Henry Hudson and his crew to the Pacific, but on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, under the aegis of a handful of Muslim extremist hijackers, it would take American Airlines Flight 11 on a southerly course toward the harbor Hudson had discovered all those centuries ago.
I can’t remember how I happened to stumble upon this connection, but it it struck me as one of history’s more poignant ironies, and I've long wondered if maybe this was why al Qaida chose to attack New York Harbor on that date.
A recent Google search informed me, however, that the consensus among historians is that the date was probably chosen to commemorate a Muslim defeat in some ancient battle.
I had also long wondered if the weather forecast had been a determining factor, if Osama bin Laden and his cohort had used satellite longterm weather technology to determine the optimum day for visual acuity. Would the terrorists, who were minimally trained pilots, have risked roaring down a foggy river toward a target shrouded in a cloudy New York skyline?
As it was, the New York skyline was shining like a silver dollar on that gorgeous morning. I know because I was living at the time on the seventh floor of an apartment building smack on the Hudson, and the view of the skyline was spectacular.
This was particularly so from the terrace, and on the morning of Sept. 11th, I had been drawn, flying out breathless, to the terrace by the roar of what I would later learn was American Airlines Flight 11 on its way to the World Trade Center's north tower.
Anyone who heard this roar will tell you that they can still hear it, that they will always hear it. It was so loud and low, it was a fury of a roar and it made no sense because it was obviously a jet-engined plane and the Hudson River was not a commercial flight path to any of New York’s major airports.
I ran out to the terrace that morning absolutely expecting to see a plane crash into the river, but I saw nothing. The river, like the skyline, was shining that morning. At 600 miles an hour, AA Flight 11 had already disappeared in the distance, and so, baffled, I went back inside and continued gathering my notes for a mid-morning meeting in midtown.
Later, much later, in the late afternoon of that unbearable day, I went back out onto the terrace, and there, under fat white clouds floating in a big blue sky was the river, serene and silent, running down past the ancient palisades to the smoldering harbor, oblivious, untouched, as if nothing had happened, as if Henry Hudson himself might go sailing by on his Half Moon.
Back then, I used to write the occasional poem, and some of them were pretty good. For 20 years I have tried to finish the one I started writing sitting out on that terrace late on the afternoon of that Sept. 11th. I think I never will.
