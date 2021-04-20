This week, school vacation, sea serpent-themed activities for families are happening at the Cape Ann Museum on Pleasant Street.
On Friday, Gloucester-born artist Mike Grimwald painted versions of Cassie the Sea Serpent, inspired by the Cape Ann Sea Serpent, which was seen by hundreds in Gloucester Harbor between 1817-1819, at child height in four of the museum galleries.
Grimwald's Cassie also adorns the museum's new family-friendly guide, "Cassie the Sea Serpent," which takes students of all ages on a scavenger hunt through the museum's collection.
Families with children younger than 18 are invited to visit the museum for free Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration for timed entrance tickets is required, and those using the promo code CASSIE when ordering tickets will also receive the Cassie guide with crayons included for free.
The first families to visit will also receive one of Cassie’s scales made by Essex artist Chris Williams, who also created the sea serpent sculpture at the museum's entrance.
Ticket reservations may be made online at capeannmuseum.org or calling 978-283-0455 x110.