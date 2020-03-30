As people are asked to keep a safe distance away from one another to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, one thing continues to bring the Gloucester community together: food.
In the second week of the World Health Organization's declared pandemic, local restaurants began providing local police officers with meals to sustain them while they were on the clock.
"We really appreciate the donations as our officers are dealing with the same social distancing protocols as everyone else while still doing their job to protect the public," said Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley. "This support is a reminder that we are all in this together."
Local businesses that have donated food include Caffe Sicilia, Mom's Kitchen, Georges Coffee Shop, Honest Tea, Cape Ann Lanes, The Causeway Restaurant, and Lone Gull Coffeehouse.
Donations have included soups, drinks, breakfast, lunches, and dinners.
In addition to tasty treats, the Gloucester Police Department has received disinfectant products from West Parish Elementary School and MS Walker, a Norwood-based wine and spirits company.
"In all of this bad stuff, people are helping out and donating," said Peter Zappa, owner of The Causeway Restaurant. "I called the police and fire departments to see if they wanted lunch today, tomorrow, or really whenever."
Zappa will be bringing an assortment of seaside dishes to both stations later this week, including baked haddock and chicken.
As his restaurant supports the officers of Gloucester, Zappa is appreciative for all the support he has seen from the community during these trying times.
"The support has been very good and the community has been great," he said. "I am thankful from the bottom of my heart."
When the officers began to identify a trend, with drinks and treats showing up at the station throughout the week, they took the opportunity to recognize the local businesses on social media.
"It started last week and I posted it on our police Facebook page, not only as a thank you but to help promote their business during this trying time," Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro said. "Donations are not necessary but are well appreciated. A simple thank you to all first responders goes a long way."
As officers posted a photo and a few words of thanks on the Gloucester Police Department's official Facebook page, the community responded with gratitude for both the restaurants and officers.
"Class act all the way around," Cheryl Bicknell Marks commented on the Gloucester Police Department's Facebook page. "Thank you to George's for their kindness and thank you to the officers of the Gloucester PD for all they do today and everyday to keep us safe and well."
Other community members gave the "thumbs up" and additional encouragement for everyone to stay safe and support local businesses.
Growing support
As local restaurants serve the officers of Gloucester, soon-to-be businesses in the community are looking to support the eateries that serve up tasty treats and filling meals.
Happy Valley, the first cannabis company in Cape Ann with a grand opening now scheduled for May or June, will be supporting local Gloucester restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis by purchasing meals from local restaurants for their employees meals from every Friday.
"We want to play our part in the local community during these trying times to not only support small business owners but also our employees," said Michael Reardon, CEO of Happy Valley.
For many local eateries, the generosity of companies such as Happy Valley is what will keep their doors open throughout the pandemic.
"I'm so grateful for companies like Happy Valley that support the local restaurant industry in Gloucester," said Gina Fennesey, owner of Charlie's Place of 83 Bass Ave. "An order for 75 people every week will certainly help keep us afloat during this tough time."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com
