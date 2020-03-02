Seven teens honored with Gold Keys

Seven young Gloucester artists have earned placement in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition, the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades seven through twelve.
Four Gloucester High School students won Gold Key Awards, while three more earned honorable mention. The students will be attending the Gold Key Exhibition, held at Tufts University for all the Gold Key winners from the region on March 20.
The Gold Key winners are:
Mariah Burley for the poem "The Mastery of Self." She also won a Silver Key for the poem "Gremlins for Natasha."
Massimo Mogetta for his Mixed Media artwork "Poseidon."
Julia Amero for her painting "Pelican's Court."
Autumn Silva for her drawing "Silo."
Honorable mentions went to Emily Grace for her mixed media piece "Abstract Portrait", Kyla Snell her mixed media piece "Outside Looking In",and Natasha Baumgaertel in the drawing category for the contour line drawing "A Variety of Squiggly Lines."
Mogetta, Grace and Snell's pieces are displayed outside the school's music room.
Grace and two other Gloucester High art students, Serene DeSisto and Lila Hawks, have been accepted this year to the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.