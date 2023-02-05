Sewage overflows occurred over the weekend at Harbor Cove in the area of 18 Rogers St. and at the Gloucester wastewater treatment plant outfall 15,000 feet from shore in Massachusetts Bay.
Contact with the affected water in Harbor Cove within 48 hours of the overflow may cause illness, according to Gloucester officials. The overflow there began Saturday at 9:25 a.m. and ceased at 12:40 p.m., they said.
Blended partially treated wastewater began discharging through the outfall at 11 a.m. on Friday and ceased on Sunday at 2 a.m.
There was no estimate on how much sewage was discharged in either incident.
The overflows came in the wake of a 10 a.m. announcement by the city Saturday that the wastewater treatment was experiencing pump problems.
Public Works officials originally asked water customers to limit water use through 3 p.m., then extended the request through 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Teams were working to address pump problems at the plant.
The overflow notifications are a result of a new state law, An Act Promoting Awareness of Sewage in Public Water, designed to notify residents when untreated sewage flows in Massachusetts waters, according the city’s website, gloucester-ma.gov.