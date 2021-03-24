It took nearly two decades, numerous legal tussles and an expansive overhaul of the city's sewer pipes and storm runoff system. Not to mention countless neighborhood street disruptions and a nearly a $40 million bill to Gloucester taxpayers and sewer rate payers.
Such is the city's history as it has worked to improve its sewer and storm runoff systems — initially, in 1992, at the order of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which accused the city of violating the Clean Water Act of 1972 — to halt the flow of polluted water into Gloucester Harbor.
In 2002, the city pledged in a consent decree filed in federal court to improve its sewage treatment plant and stem overflows from its sewer system. That decree was modified twice, but on March 15 a federal judge in Boston terminated the decree in a signal that Gloucester had kept up its end of the deal.
U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young granted the motion filed mutually by plaintiffs — the U.S. government and the commonwealth of Massachusetts — and defendant — the city of Gloucester.
The city, in a Jan. 4 letter written by Public Works Director Mike Hale to federal and state environmental regulators, stated it had completed everything it pledged in the decree through its plan to control the combined sewer overflow into Gloucester Harbor.
The city said it would continue to send annual reports to both the EPA and the state Department of Environmental Protection, including all relevant data on frequency, duration and volume of overflows.
The city requested the decree be terminated and the regulators agreed.
"Based on our review of the pertinent records and reports compiled in relation to the consent decree, we have concluded that the city has fulfilled the conditions of the consent decree termination," Jeff Kopf, an EPA senior enforcement counsel, wrote in a Feb. 26 letter to Henry Friedman, an environmental enforcement official with the Department of Justice. "Furthermore, there are no unresolved matters subject to the consent decree and no enforcement action under the consent decree is pending."
In the motion to the federal court to terminate the consent decree, Friedman wrote that the commonwealth of Massachusetts authorized him to "to indicate to the Court that it has no objection to this motion" and that the city of Gloucester was on board.
Last week, Young made it official.
So ended one long chapter in what has to be one of the city's longest, continuing public works projects.
But as Hale said Wednesday, the work is never really done.
Not with evolving regulations on both the state and federal levels and not with the spiraling impacts of climate change and forces such as storm surge. Certainly not with the level of vigilance required to monitor and maintain increasingly more sophisticated systems.
"There's always going to be a next piece," Hale said. "There is no real finishing. You just want to keep being good stewards of our infrastructure and our environment."
