LENOX, Mass. (AP)— Renowned theater group Shakespeare & Company has been given the go-ahead by the town of Lenox to convert its grounds into a temporary drive-in movie theater this summer.
The organization previously canceled all live performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The town's zoning board voted 5-0 to approve a three-month special permit for the drive-in, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
The drive-in season will begin either July 16 or July 23, Shakespeare & Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows said. The site will host 40 cars — spaced 10 feet apart — four nights a week for screenings.
Although film schedules have not been announced, organizers expect to screen Shakespeare movies including "Romeo and Juliet," "Henry V," "As You Like It" and "Macbeth," as well as independent films, documentaries and children's movies.