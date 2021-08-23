ROCKPORT — Rockport Music has instituted a new policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at its concerts at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
In a similar move, last week a group of 14 theater companies in Greater Boston, including Gloucester Stage, announced a "collective commitment to public safety" as live, indoor performances resume in the region amid continued concerns about COVID-19 variants. The theater collective noted that recent survey results indicated that a majority of arts-goers support these measures.
Starting with the Paula Cole concerts this Friday, Aug. 27, Rockport Music will require proof of vaccination or a negative test (PCR or antigen test) within 72 hours of the event for its patrons, artists, volunteers and staff.
All patrons also will be required to wear a mask while inside the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Rockport Music provided several ways to show this proof:
Take a photo with your phone of your vaccination card or negative test so you always have it with you.
Keep the card/paper in your wallet.
Utilize the secure health records app Bindle (My Bindle) to store your vaccination status.
Download the free Bindle app to your phone, which will allow you to upload your vaccination or negative test information.
Updates in protocols will be communicated via email to attendees prior to the performance and available on Rockport Music’s COVID-19 safety protocol webpage.
More information is available by visiting rockportmusic.org.