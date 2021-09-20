ROCKPORT — When the pandemic hit Cape Ann in early 2020, musicians got hit hard.
But what about the spaces where they performed?
“It is not an easy story,” said Rockport Music CEO Tony Beadle of the nonprofit’s 330-seat Shalin Liu Performance Center.
With a full line-up of artists in the queue, Rockport Music had to shutter the Shalin Liu’s beautiful waterfront stage at 37 Main St. in Rockport in March 2020 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The concert hall had opened its doors for the first time in 2010 to provide audiences, visitors to Cape Ann and well-known performers a building with a spectacular view and superb acoustics.
The space is home of Rockport Music’s signature presentation, the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, which features more than 20 concerts, as well as pre-concert lectures, open rehearsals and free events for families.
As the pandemic silenced the Shalin Liu, leading to the furlough of some employees, the center — like many other performance centers — moved its concerts to an online format.
“That was a lifesaver,” Beadle said, explaining that the Shalin Liu went from an average ticket income of between $1.2 million and $1.4 million to $315,000 as it adjusted to a new normal.
“That is how we struggled on for about 15 months,” Beadle said.
This past June, a little over a year since Rockport Music closed up its brick, mortar and beautiful windowed location because of the pandemic, the Shalin Liu carefully began reopening, staging live performances with the understanding that that could change on a dime at any time.
“We wrote everything in pencil,” Beadle said.
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19, and any other viruses, the Shalin Liu began requiring patrons to wear masks, checking vaccinations at the door or requiring a negative COVID-19 test, and instituted a seating arrangement with 6 feet of space in all directions, which brought its seats from 330 to 125 total.
Beadle said the concerts themselves were shortened, with performers doing two shows a day, each with no intermission as to avoid crowds at the concession stands.
Since the Shalin Liu made these restrictions, it has added additional seating which has brought the audience attendance up.
With all the changes, Beadle said that overall the Shalin Liu has done well since reopening.
He added that in addition to pleased audience members and dedicated donors, he was very happy to be able to bring back furloughed staff.
“I am happy to have my staff intact,” he said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.