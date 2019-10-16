Gloucester is doubling down on efforts to reduce the problems that can occur when drivers of 3,000-pound cars share centuries-old roadways with riders of 20-pound bicycles.
In the most recent endeavor, the Department of Public Works used a portion of a larger grant to improve the markings for lanes dedicated for bicycles as well as the road-surface signs known in traffic-speak as "sharrows" that urge the sharing of roads.
"Cyclists shouldn't be expected to ride on the sidewalk or in parking aisles," Public Works Director Mike Hale said in an interview. "The sharrows are intended to remind motorists and cyclists alike that the road is shared by multiple modes of vehicles and to share accordingly."
The recent effort focused on areas near downtown that are especially popular among cyclists, whether for recreation, commuting or getting to and from school.
Some of the work occurred on parts of Rogers and Main streets that have full-fledged bicycle lanes. But the sharrows, which resemble bicycles topped with conical straw field hats, are necessary because the roads are narrow and in places widening them is not feasible, Hale said. "If you don't have the real estate, you don't have the bike lane."
Gloucester has 155 paved miles of roads.
The latest work was not spurred by any recent incidents involving bicycles, Hale said.
State Department of Transportation crash data shows no spike in bicycle-related incidents over the past five years. During that period, there were 17 accidents involving bicycles and automobiles, according to a state database. None were fatalities. Four were listed as involving "serious' injuries and one was listed as involving "minor" injuries.
Over the past 10 years, many of the car-bicycle incidents in Gloucester occurred between the Joan of Arc monument at the intersection of Washington and Middle streets and the area where Main Street becomes East Main Street. The most-common causes were automobile drivers turning left in front of cyclists traveling toward them or turning right and clipping cyclists who were traveling alongside them.
State law says motorists must pass bicyclists at a safe distance. If a lane is too narrow to pass safely, the motorist must use another lane to pass, or, if that is also unsafe, the motorist must wait until it is safe to pass.
In turn, bicyclists must obey all state traffic laws and regulations. They must use hand signals to let people know they plan stop or turn, though this is not required if taking a hand off the handlebars would endanger the bike rider. They may ride two abreast, but must ride single file when faster traffic wants to pass, or stay in the right-most lane on a multi-lane road.
John Paul, senior traffic manager for AAA in New England, said the growing use of bicycles by adults in recent decades has led to a greater understanding among riders and drivers that they need to share the road, but "I don't think we're there yet."
Motorists and cyclists "have to look at truly sharing the road," he said.
One of the most common violations committed by drivers is "dooring," when drivers swing open a left door in front of a passing cyclist, Paul said. In Massachusetts, motorists and their passengers can be ticketed and fined up to $100 for opening car or truck doors into the path of any other traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians.
Cyclists, Paul said, need to remember traffic laws apply to them, too.
"There a lot of times when bicycle riders and vehicle drivers don't get along," he said, and the solution boils down to "mutual respect."
