The boulevard went to the dogs Wednesday morning
Cape Ann Animal Aid staff members and volunteers paraded shelter dogs along on Stacy Boulevard in celebration of "Puptober" to promote animal adoption.
All nine dogs featured on the walk are either ready for adoption or close to being ready for adoption.
Cape Ann Animal Aid is a non-profit, no-kill organization that runs the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter on 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Right now it is caring for 20 dogs, eight of which are available for adoption, said Rebecca Baylies, the shelter's director of development and communications. The rest are in various stages of readiness for adoption, she said, including a group that were spayed or neutered Wednesday.
The shelter is also caring for 36 cats.
The adoptable dogs — and cats — may be seen during shelter hours or online at capeannanimalaid.org.
