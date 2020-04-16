MIDDLETON — Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said 38 inmates at Middleton Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 — but noted that 25 of those inmates are now considered "recovered" based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"We're making progress," said Coppinger in response to a request for updated numbers. He said the facility has conducted 89 tests and that 41 of those have been found to be negative. Several results are still pending.
A total of 304 inmates have been released from the jail since March 10, he said. Forty of those releases came either due to a hearing and judge's order or through an agreement between the district attorney, the jail and the defendant.
The outbreak at the jail is one of several in correctional facilities throughout the country. It came despite some early efforts to set up a segregated unit for sick inmates or those who tested positive, shutting down visitation and suspending programs that are offered through outside vendors.
Some families have, however, raised concerns about inmates not having adequate space to socially distance and what they say is inadequate protective equipment.
Debbie Foss, the mother of a detainee at the jail, said Wednesday that her son, who is awaiting a hearing on reconsideration of his request for emergency release, suffers from several medical conditions that she fears make him more vulnerable to the illness but still shares a cell with another inmate.
She said her son told her that the jail is issuing inmates two disposable masks per week. Some inmates refuse to wear them.
"They've got to make more efforts," Foss said.
The sheriff said like many other agencies, finding personal protective equipment has been challenging.
Coppinger said the jail, which had been using cloth masks until it could obtain a supply of surgical masks, has had to limit the number of those surgical masks until there is a more adequate supply.
"If a mask gets soiled, we'll replace it," he said.
He also said inmates who refuse to wear the masks when outside the cell can face a sanction.
Coppinger said the jail is also trying to respond promptly to requests for information about inmates through the web form and hotline set up on their website.
"Sometimes we have to get releases," said Coppinger, citing privacy laws. "We're trying to do our best to answer questions. We're trying to be as upfront and transparent as possible."
