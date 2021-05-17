While police have stopped using the firing range in West Gloucester, the city is working out the details before officially closing up shop forever.
The City Council will host a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, to receive comments and questions from the public prior to voting on deleting the entire "Article V. West Gloucester Firing Range" city ordinance and adding “Article V. - Sec.21-87 - Reserved ... To never be used as a firing range or shooting range again.”
The decision to close the range came after residents hired a lawyer and pointed out to the city that the Haskell Reservoir land were it was located is protected under Article 97 of the state Constitution, which protects land held for water supply purposes and dedicated to recreation.
“I applaud the residents who had to go out of pocket for this and I apologize that you even had to, but I appreciate your further efforts on this,” Councilor Melissa Cox said at an Ordinance and Administration Committee meeting in early May.
The closure was not what the city was planning this time last year when the council amended the ordinance to allow the Gloucester Police Department to use the firing range to meet required twice-a-year weapons qualifications.
When residents found out about the amendment, they were up in arms that the process was not more widely broadcasted and that there were potential risks of having live ammunition in a recreational area containing the city’s water supply.
During multiple meetings — both over Zoom and in-person — city officials assured the concerned residents that this location was the best place for police to weapons train safely.
As residents persisted with complaints, some even noting that they might move due to the noise, the city looked to compromise by amending the ordinance to adjust the range's hours of operation.
But that all halted when the city received a letter from attorney Nathaniel Stevens of McGregor and Legere informing the City Council that use of the shooting range was illegal. Stevens was hired by a group of West Gloucester residents known as Preserve West Gloucester to represent them in their fight against the range's use.
A second letter came shortly afterward where Stevens explained that the use of the range violates additional environmental laws and regulations, including the Massachusetts Contingency Plan for the clean-up of hazardous waste sites.
After mulling over Stevens' letters and their thoughts on the matter, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and Conley both agreed that it was best to close the range and find somewhere else for police to qualify.
“After moving through this process — and from the very beginning I think all of us have been mindful of the calls and impact on the community —and when we weighed it all, out we came together as a team and said this wasn’t the right course of action,” Conley said. “Totally understandable.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.