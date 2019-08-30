ROCKPORT — Jill Mundy hopes to raise more than $2,000 for pediatric cancer research on Sunday inside her business’s storefront at 49 Bearskin Neck in Rockport.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., water bottles with attached packets of lemonade mix will be available to patrons of GiftsWithHope.com for a donation amount of their choice. The shop is located across from the General Store on the Neck.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
The organization’s founder, Alexandra Scott, first ran a yearly lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for pediatric cancer research when she was just 4 years old, and a cancer patient herself.
Alex died at age 8 in 2004 from neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer she had battled since shortly before her first birthday. By the time of her death, the lemonade stands set up by Alex and those she had inspired around the world had raised more than $1 million.
“I think this is a great cause and this is a great way to generate money for pediatric cancer research, which is so important,” Mundy said.
While this is the first time Mundy has hosted an official fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, she also sells cookbooks written by famous chefs that benefit the organization and a children's book about Alex’s story.
“It’s really cool because when little kids come into the store, they say ‘I already know about Alex,’ even though she's been gone for 15 years,” Mundy said.
GiftsWithHope.com sells merchandise that benefit other nonprofits, including organizations that support families of fallen soldiers, provide duffle bags to children in foster care, or help victims of sex trafficking to support themselves financially. Mundy opened the shop on Bearskin Neck on the Fourth of July.
“The goal of the store is to help build awareness and to support different non-profits,” Mundy said.
To donate online to GiftsWithHope.com’s fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, visit www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1835996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.