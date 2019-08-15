Cape Ann store owners and managers are hoping to sell big this weekend during the state-wide tax-free holiday.
“Our community is facing a lot of challenges, not just from the big box stores but from online as well,” said Ken Riehl, president of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. “It’s getting harder and harder to compete with just a brick-and-mortar store downtown. So anything we can do to help our local retailers is a plus.”
Coincidentally, the chamber has scheduled its annual Gloucester Waterfront Festival at Stage Fort Park during the weekend. Local businesses downtown will have the opportunity to draw in a lot of foot traffic.
“The timing is very good,” Riehl said. “It will be interesting to see if the crowds are larger this year.”
Some businesses are offering additional savings on their products. For example, Hershey Frame Shop in Rockport is offering an additional 15 percent off all custom frames this weekend. Customers will save over a fifth off their total purchase.
“My assistant brought (the tax-free holiday) up and I thought (the sale) would be a good idea to get people in the door,” said owner Caleb Rulli.
Rulli said he didn’t have any plans on purchasing items for himself at other stores this weekend.
“If I had an expensive item in mind I would buy it this weekend,” he said. “The thing about 6.25 percent, it can only make a huge difference if what you’re buying is over, say, $100.”
Buying in bulk is a good way to see savings this weekend.
“I think sometimes people don’t think about the savings they can get on animal food,” said Susan Lufkin, who co-owns the Essex Bird Shop and Pet Supply with her sister Shelly Nicastro. “If it was me I would be buying it up this weekend!”
Tax-free weekend isn’t all positives though. Kyle Bornstein, a sales associate at Doyon’s Appliance in Gloucester, said sales hit the skids a bit leading up to the potential savings.
“I’d probably say a month before you’d see sales decrease a little bit,” he explained. “But it all leads up to tax-free weekend.”
Still, Bronstein knows how important the weekend is for the customers.
“These savings could mean a lot to them,” he said. “We’re trying to compete with the big box stores, so we always try to go the extra mile for our customers.”
Some businesses pay little mind to the holiday weekend. The employees of Seaside Cycle in Manchester are taking a half-day on Saturday to celebrate a coworker’s wedding.
“Generally, it’s fairly regular weekend for the business,” said Luke Berry, one of two bike mechanics at the shop. As for sales, “We might see a slight uptick but nothing too crazy.”
Michael Cronin
