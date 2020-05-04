BOSTON (AP) —Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Massachusetts Statehouse on Monday calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to lift his declaration of a state of emergency and stay-at-home advisory aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
The protesters, including supporters of President Donald Trump, held signs reading “Tyranny is not Leadership,” “Governor Baker End Lockdown Hoax,” and “End Shutdown” and waved American flags and flags bearing Trump’s name.
At least two trucks with banners reading “Trump Keep America Great 2020,” “All Lives Matter,” “Build the Wall,” and “Make Liberals Cry Again” also drove by to cheers from protesters.
Few of those gathered were wearing masks. Most were crowded together and not staying 6 feet apart as recommended for social distancing efforts. There were similar protests over the weekend in Maine and Vermont.
Protestors also have been picketing Baker's home in Swampscott.
COVID-19 UPDATE
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Massachusetts fell to below 100 for the first time in weeks on Monday.
The state reported 86 new deaths, bringing to 4,090 the total number of deaths recorded in Massachusetts related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
On Monday, 1,000 new cases were added — fewer than half the number reported on Friday — for a total of about 64,300 confirmed cases since the pandemic’s start.
There were other glimmers of hope in the new data.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units now stands at 947, and just 6 percent of all COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized. Both numbers have declined in the past week.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is up slightly. Gov. Charlie Baker has said a significant decline in the hospitalization number is key to reopening the state’s economy, now planned to begin May 18.
The number of deaths at long-term care facilities now stands at 2,428 -- or nearly 60 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in the state.