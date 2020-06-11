Shuttle bus to replace trains through summer 2021

The shuttle bus that has replaced the commuter rail trains between Rockport and West Gloucester since late April will continue through the summer of 2021, according to the MBTA.
This service — which fully replaces all weekday and weekend trains with a free shuttle bus between Rockport, Gloucester and West Gloucester stations — has been in place since April 29.
The decision to extend the alternative transportation for two whole summers, however, comes as a result of the MBTA running into unexpected issues in the construction of the new bridge to replace the aging drawbridge over the Annisquam River.
"Unexpected issues have been found during construction, including issues with the Northwest Wall originally constructed in 1911, excavation issues with the East Abutment that precluded partial demolition of the structure, and questions regarding the stability of the bridge span once partial demolition is complete," the MBTA said in a statement released Tuesday.
The project team elaborated in an email to the Times that these issues included discovering that the East Abutment had been built on blast rock and not a homogeneous stable material.
MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said the project team recognized the unanticipated conditions in late April and "took immediate actions, resulting in the shuttle bus diversion going into effect."
"Based on the issues that were encountered, these shuttles will last through summer 2021 and I'm told specific dates will be determined closer to that time period, based on the work accomplished," Battison wrote in an email.
The Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement Project, which began construction in 2018, will completely replace the existing, structurally-deficient Gloucester Drawbridge, which carries Rockport line trains over the Annisquam River in Gloucester.
The project is scheduled to be finished in 2022.
The MBTA had originally anticipated being able to operate service over the bridge while further work took place, but expects now that the complete closure through two summers will provide "work crews with unencumbered access to the worksite in order to successfully complete the work."
A temporary shuttle has replaced commuter rail service between the three Cape Ann stations at times in the past couple of years, but never for this long.
"A similar diversion in service was also successfully implemented for six weeks in summer 2019," Battiston noted. "Additionally, current commuter rail ridership is substantially reduced as a result of the COVID-19 situation, though plans are in place to promote social distancing and other mitigation measures as ridership returns to the system."
All shuttle buses are accessible for people with disabilities and bicycles are prohibited on all buses during all service hours. The shuttle will run at regularly scheduled train times and will be incorporated into forthcoming train schedules.
The MBTA is encouraging customers to plan 15 minutes of additional commuting time.
For more information on the bus shuttle schedule, go to mbta.com/gloucester.
