Marion "Mern" Sibley has been elected president of the Sawyer Free Library Board of Directors.
"I am excited to get started in my new role," Sibley said. "I am fortunate to have such good groundwork laid by the collaboration between John Brennan, our hardworking past president, and our energetic, imaginative library board."
Sibley succeeds John T. Brennan, board president for the past three years. He will become president of the Sawyer Library Foundation.
After retiring from her career in research and process development at New England Biolabs in Ipswich in 2016, Sibley used her extra time to get involved at her hometown library.
"For me, the library has always been a place to study, to find resources, to meet people, and sometimes, to just sit and daydream," Sibley said in a prepared statement. "It is a haven for people of all ages and from all walks of life — providing free programs and resources that improve lives across our great city and beyond."
The Gloucester native joined the Sawyer Free Library Board of Trustees in 2017. As a recent vice president, Sibley formed and chaired the Saunders House Stewardship Committee, whose mission is ensuring the Saunders House, built in 1764, is restored, preserved, and fully accessible to the public as part of the library.
"These will be challenging and critical years for the Sawyer Free Library and our city," Sibley said. "Our library is a key partner in sustaining the educational, economic and civic health and of our community in a time of dramatic change and uncertainty. In Gloucester, we have something great in the Sawyer Free Library, and our board and our library staff want to make it even better."
Bboard members volunteer their time and talents and have three-year staggered terms.
While the library's doors remain closed due to the state's mandated safer-at-home orders, the library is still open 24/7 at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Through the library’s online resources, people can access ebooks, audiobooks, music, children's programming, genealogical research, magazines and newspapers, numerous databases, and more.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
LYCEUM LEADERSHIP
Joining Marion Sibley as a part of the leadership team of Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library Board of Trustees are:
Fran Aliberte, vice president.
Ann-Marie Anderson, secretary.
Joe Grella, treasurer and Budget, Finances and Investment chair
Melanie Murray-Brown and Neil Glickstein,