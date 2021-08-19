Sicuranza gets COVID-19 after getting shot

A Gloucester City Hall employee has a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19.
Since he found out that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week, Assistant to the CAO Chris Sicuranza has been working with city health officials to ensure the city's offices are safe.
“We all take health safety protocols very seriously; when folks don’t feel well, they should isolate, get tested and follow protocols just like I did,” Sicuranza said Wednesday. “A previous vaccination doesn’t mean we are bulletproof, and compassionate — yet practical — standards have helped our city earn high vaccination rates for our population and low overall case numbers as compared to other cities.”
Sicuranza, who has been assistant to the CAO since March, announced his positive test on Tuesday, Aug. 17, explaining that he “received both Pfizer vaccine shots and just got the bad news.”
He added that he will be quarantining until Aug. 26 and “resting up as much as possible.”
Sicuranza said Wednesday that he has mild symptoms and since he posted his test results earlier this week, people have been taking the news to “use as evidence as to how the vaccine is ‘pointless’ and that couldn’t be furthest from the truth.”
He emphasized that the vaccine helps to ensure people stay out of the hospital and prevents death.
The Centers for Disease Control recently released a number of studies conducted during the delta surge that suggest that the vaccines remain highly effective at keeping Americans out of the hospital but that their ability to prevent infection drops over times, as it does with other inoculations.
Sicuranza said everyone he was in contact with this past weekend has been tested and all came back negative.
As the assistant to the CAO rests up at home, the city is continuing to mitigate the spread of COVID and its new variants with diligent cleaning and healthy hygiene.
“Anyone who tests positive, it's the same thing we have been doing the past year and half,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken told the Times on Tuesday.
She referred to the city’s Board of Health, who recommend that “everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, should increase their vigilance — meet outside if you can and mask-up and keep your distance when around those of unknown status, especially when indoors.”
Romeo Theken added that “if you haven’t already, please get vaccinated. It’s not just for your safety but for your family, friends and everyone you meet.”
