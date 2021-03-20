Sicuranza returns to City Hall

While he may have a new position, Christopher Sicuranza is no stranger to Gloucester's City Hall.
Sicuranza was hired earlier this month as the new assistant to the chief administrative officer. His work as head campaign manager for Sefatia Romeo Theken’s successful mayoral campaign 2015 lead to him being named the city's director of communications and constituent services, a job he held from 2015 to 2018.
“Once I saw that the position was open, I was excited about the opportunity,” Sicuranza said. “The city of Gloucester is not only my home, but I am proud to work alongside great civic leaders.”
In his new position, Sicuranza is focused on supporting two people: the mayor and new CAO Nicole Kieser.
"Kieser has been a friend of mine for a long while," he said. "I tremendously respect her and she is a huge asset to this team."
City Hall also was the venue for Sicuranza's wedding and reception. The mayor officiated at his marriage to husband Frank DiMercurio Jr. in City Hall's Kyrouz Auditorium in 2018, which the Secretary of State's office said was the state's first same-sex wedding performed in a city or town hall with a mayor of other chief executive officiating.
Prior to his current job in the Mayor’s Office, Sicuranza specialized in communications and was most recently the communications lead manager for the Office of the Controller of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
He has also worked as a marketing branding consultant for local businesses such as Discover Gloucester, 1623 Studios, Salem State University, Together North Shore, Creative Collective, and Salem Horror Fest.
As Romeo Theken's 2015 campaign manager, Sicuranza led all campaign consulting, branding, contents, events, fundraising, releases and field strategies, helping her to win the city's corner office.
In 2019, he was one of seven candidates campaigning for four at-large seats on the City Council. He wound up 430 votes, or 2.6 percentage points, behind the fourth-place finisher.
But Sicuranza's work in politics isn't limited to this side of the bridge. He also worked on the committees to elect Democrat Paul Tucker of Salem to the House of Representatives, Eileen Donoghue to the state Senate for the First Middlesex District, and Tony Archinski as Dracut selectman.
Sicuranza was also vice president and chief marketing officer for the Salem-based startup Go Out Loud, which focused on "modern equality," where LGBT events could be sponsored by fun, engaging, social media-savvy members in a wholesome manner.
"I root for the underdog," he said. "I want to try and do some good and solve some hard problems."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.