After a year where many — if not all — events were put on hold to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, the hustle and bustle is back.
And to kick off events in August, the 62nd Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is set to fill Main Street with vendors, artists, and, yes, even live music this Thursday, Aug. 5, to Saturday, Aug 7.
"We are really looking forward to it," said Joe Ciolino, the director of Gloucester Merchant Association. "It is the beginning of Gloucester being normal again."
Main Street will be closed off between Duncan and Washington streets for the bazaar's three days.
This city tradition will reintroduce bazaar-goers to local merchants, restaurants, and non-profit organizations. Visitors may also visit artists and crafters, food vendors, and enjoy kids activities and entertainers from near and far for a festive three days.
Musicians include Alexandra & Josh, AJ Fronce and a a six-piece brass band.
While the focus will be on local stores, Ciolino said that non-profits with booths will be Cape Ann Veterans Service, Wellspring House, Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team, North Shore Bible Church, Cape Ann YMCA, Relay for Life, Gideon's International, and the Gloucester Police Department.
Ciolino noted that a fan favorite — a jewelry table named the Shining Tiara — is returning.
"She is always a hit," Ciolino said.
There will be no food trucks, Ciolino updated the Times on Tuesday.
The only food vendor will be Sebastian's Pizza.
He explained that the lack of food vendors is because many are out of rhythm because of the COVID-19 pandemic and have had trouble getting help .
