Saturday is the final day of the 61th annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar.
More than 120 vendors set up shop along Main Street for Thursday's opening of the three-day event. Main Street has been closed to vehicle traffic from the corner of Washington Street to the intersection of Pleasant and Duncan streets to allow shoppers to mix and mingle and hunt for bargains.
Saturday's bazaar runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music, games, prizes, kids activities, food and more.
