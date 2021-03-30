Even as "No Parking" signs went up Monday to allow the installation of wheelchair ramps to Main Street's sidewalks, city officials made the project to create a more accessible downtown more financially feasible.
The City Council authorized a loan for $600,000 to pay the costs associated with, but are not limited to, street, sidewalk and curbing improvements in various downtown areas and also around City Hall and Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue and the Cape Ann Museum on Pleasant Street.
"We are really focused on the infrastructure," said Community Development Director Jill Cahill, explaining that this project's focus is aimed at improving connectivity, mobility and safe access in the downtown area.
The improvements will include the installation of wheelchair ramps, crosswalks, and pedestrian walkways including signage and signals that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The installations will provide safe, ADA-compliant pedestrian connections among and between the various downtown streets.
They also will connect Rogers to Main Street, resurface and highlight Parsons Street, and update the crosswalk on Rogers Street with two rectangular rapid flashing beacons.
The ramps are scheduled to be installed this week, with work beginning at Main and Pleasant Street on and moving toward the West End.
Temporary "No Parking" signs were installed Monday only in the parking spots near these ramps to allow enough room for installation.
Cahill said that, as officials ramped up for this project, they hosted a public engagement session. They received "really positive feedback," and received a lot of questions such as "Will you do more?"
Her response: Of course.
"There is endless work to do," Cahill smiled.
Besides the loan authorization from the city, Cahill and city Public Works Director Mike Hale are expecting $275,000 from a Shared Streets Grant to support the total spending for the project.
"This is one of the many economic development tools that the state rolled out this winter," Cahill said. "We are thrilled to be a recipient."
The city is working on a tight timeline as any work related to the grant must be completed by May 31.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.