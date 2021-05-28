Singing Beach reopening fully after year of pandemic restrictions

MANCHESTER — After a year of resident-only access, Singing Beach will finally reopen to all beginning Memorial Day weekend.
This means the bath house, canteen and parking lot will reopen and be staffed on weekends this Saturday, May 29, through June 21.
“This is our normal opening day, and we’re pleased that the pandemic is under enough control we can reopen now,” said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. “The governor will be rescinding gathering restrictions on Friday, which is good. With (Singing Beach) being an outdoor space with a sea breeze, it makes all the more easier. It’s all very good timing.”
Beach parking stickers for this season, available to residents, may be purchased through the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 10 Church St. The fee is $35, $10 for seniors for 65 and older, and includes two walk-on passes. At the request of the Singing Beach staff and Manchester Police Department, beachgoers are asked to put the stickers on the driver’s side of their front windows.
Beginning June 21, a limited number of non-resident parking spaces will be available during weekdays for $25, cash or check only.
Other non-resident parking may found at Masconomo Park, about a half-mile from the beach, and in downtown Manchester on Summer Streets near the train station. In addition, local Boy Scouts sell parking spaces behind the train station for $25 per day on weekends during the summer.
Manchester charges beach goers who do not park in the beach lot a walk-on fee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. every day when staff is on duty through Labor Day. The $7 fee applies to those ages 12 to 65; there is no fee for those younger and older. Season walk-on passes are available to residents and non-residents at the beach for $20, cash or check.
Day-of beach fire permits are available through the Manchester Fire Department.
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, all of Manchester’s beaches, parks and recreational spaces, including their associated parking lots, were closed to the public. Rules around Singing Beach loosened as the weather grew warmer. Last Memorial Day weekend, town officials announced it would allow Manchester residents to visit Singing Beach any day of the week, as opposed to just weekends.
More information about the upcoming beach season in Manchester can be found at www.manchester.ma.us.
