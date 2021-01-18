ESSEX — Plastic bags may be making a temporary comeback at Essex establishments.
The Board of Health will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 21, at 7 p.m., to discuss a proposal that would temporarily lift the town's ban on single-use plastics. This is aimed to give Essex businesses some relief from purchasing more expensive biodegradable products during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already put a hefty financial strain on retailers nationwide.
Essex Board of Health Administrator Erin Kirchner was not available for comment on Friday.
In November 2019, Essex voters approved a bylaw amendment at Town Meeting that banned establishments in town for using single-use plastic products. These products included straws, stirrers and stoppers; disposable food service ware made from polystyrene; and single-use plastic bags. The ban was enforced by the Board of Health at the start of 2020. The goal of the ban was to cut down on ocean pollution.
Thursday's meeting will be held online and by phone via Webex Meeting. For more information on how to join, visit www.essexma.org.
