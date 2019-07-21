Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.