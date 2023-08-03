Students from Gloucester’s sister city, Tamano, Japan, paid a visit to City Hall on Tuesday. Here, they pay a visit to Mayor Greg Verga, back, right, in his office. The students sitting around the table are, from left, are Minoru Ueda, 13, Daichi Kosaka, 14, Wakana Futatsugi, 15, Nana Matsui, 15, and Akira Okazono, 17. The program’s chaperone, in the back, middle, is Shota Okamoto, 32, supervisor in the tax department of the City of Tamano, Japan. Also greeting the students is Gloucester City Council President Valerie Gilman.