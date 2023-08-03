Five students and their chaperone from Gloucester’s sister city of Tamano, Japan, paid a visit to City Hall on Wednesday morning.
There, they were greeted with the raising of the national flag of Japan and a reading of a citation on the steps of City Hall by Mayor Greg Verga in honor of the continued relationship between the two port cities.
“I encourage all of Gloucester’s residents to welcome our visitors and engage in the exchanges and programs between our international cities,” Verga said.
They were also greeted by City Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4.
The group then met with Verga in his office, and toured City Hall, including the Kyrouz Auditorium upstairs.
The students also received some gifts, including yellow fishermen’s hats. The group arrived July 26 and will be leaving this Sunday, Aug. 6. The Japanese flag was gifted to Gloucester from the city of Tamano.
The group is part of a Homestay Program which was founded by the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association in 1997, said Angela Sanfilippo, president of the association.
Gloucester and Tamano are sister cities, she said. Tamano, located in the southern Okayama Prefecture, was a fishing village before World War II. After the war, it became an industrial port city and there is no longer any fishing being done there, she said.
“They wanted the children to see what fishing was all about,” Sanfilippo said of a reason for the homestay program here in Gloucester. She said a welcome party was held at her house and there is a farewell party for them planned at Stage Fort Park.
The program took a hiatus for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked what they thought about the city of Gloucester, they said through a translator, “beautiful ocean.” The students range in age from 13 to 17.
Also on hand was Jason Hakes of Gloucester who coordinates the program and has been a host family participant for nearly 15 years.
“The trip is going very well,” Hakes said.
The homestay program started before the official sister agreement between the two cities in 2004. The late former City Councilor Bob Whynott was also heavily involved in coordinating the program. Hakes noted the sister city relationship will mark its 20th anniversary next year.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.