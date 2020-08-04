Sisters share COVID-19 ordeal

BEVERLY — The last time Karen Nascembeni saw her husband, Steven Richard, they were both sick and delirious from COVID-19, as he was taken from their car at Winchester Hospital.
It was only upon hearing a story from her sister, and after her 65-day ordeal battling the virus, that Nascembeni recalled that he blew her kiss.
On Monday night, Nascembeni, 58, the beloved general manager of Beverly's North Shore Music Theatre, and her sister, Sandra Nascembeni McArthur, both opened up publicly about Nascembeni's coronavirus ordeal, which had captivated many on the North Shore and around the world as McArthur gave nightly "lifeline" updates on Facebook.
"This is one of the saddest moments for me but one of the happiest things that I later found out," said Nascembeni, speaking to more than 250 people via Zoom as part of the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce's Power of Women series.
On March 17, after feeling sick for several days, the Lynnfield couple drove to a staging area with tents in the emergency bay at the hospital. Richard was "gravely ill," so he was quickly taken from the car. Nascembeni waited for four hours in her car.
When Nascembeni walked into the hospital, she said, the blinds were closed in her husband's room and she was told he was very sick.
"I don't remember ever saying 'goodbye' to him," Nascembeni said. A Winchester Hospital physician assistant later told McArthur that she was the one who took Richard out of the car.
"She broke up in tears and she said 'I'll never forget this'," Nascembeni said, relaying the story as if the physician assistant were telling it. "'He got out of the car, and he turned around and he looked at his wife and he just blew her a kiss and said: 'I love you.'"
When McArthur told Nascembeni the story, she remembered.
"I was like a school girl," Nascembeni said, "because I thought he was just being taken away, and he turned around, so lovingly, and I went: 'I love you, too.'" The act touched her heart. "And that was the last time I saw him."
Richard, 58, died on March 24, but Nascembeni fought for her life — intubated, asleep in the ICU, delusional after she woke up. She doesn't remember much.
A 65-day fight for her life
Nascembeni's ordeal took her from Winchester Hospital, to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington to Spaulding Rehab and finally to McArthur's home in Haverhill. McArthur kept a detailed journal of Nascembeni's care and health, but Nascembeni hasn't been able to bring herself to read it.
McArthur said she has no regrets sharing the story on Facebook, after getting consent from Nascembeni and their siblings, in part to combat misinformation about the virus and other rumors.
"The community was a source of inspiration for our entire family," McArthur said.
Before coming down with COVID-19, Nascembeni said she was sick for a couple of weeks with a sinus infection and what she called a "secondary virus."
In the days before they sought treatment at Winchester Hospital, Nascembeni went to an urgent care, and her husband had a teleconference with his doctor.
"I catch myself saying the medical community failed us, but they were flying by the seat of their pants, they had no idea. We were so early on, they had no idea," Nascembeni said.
Still, rumors were swirling in the community. Neither Nascembeni no her husband, a photgrapher, were at a Biogen conference in late February, which was thought to be one of the first events of community spread in Massachusetts. A lot of people in Lynnfield work there, she said. The couple did not travel to Italy.
Because they had been to Chianti Restaurant and Lounge in Beverly — as had Don Kelley of Beverly, who also died of COVID-19 — people speculated that they caught the virus there.
"That was not true," Nascembeni said. "God only knows were we got it."
She described the chaos at Winchester Hospital. Tents were set up everywhere. A hallway had been turned into a sick bay.
"There were just so many sick people everywhere, it was pretty frightening," said Nascembeni, who had a rare form of COVID-19 that caused her to hallucinate. She wished someone had taken her cellphone away early on, because she was texting people in the community day and night.
That Friday, Richard's health declined. He was medflighted to Lahey, and Nascembeni was moved to the ICU.
"What we realized was Steven's bed was Karen's bed," McArthur said.
The last time McArthur spoke to her sister was on March 21, before Nascembeni was sedated, intubated and later placed in a medically induced coma. She took a turn for the worse over Easter weekend, but the sisters stayed in contact over an iPad. They credit a blood transfusion for helping Nascembeni turn the corner.
Nascembeni woke up on Monday, April 20 — her husband's birthday. Her breathing tube was out. She was sitting up, on oxygen and still delusional, but on the mend.
McArthur praised the outpouring of postcards and songs. The costume department at North Shore Music Theatre started a mask campaign, and theater owner Bill Hanney contacted McArthur every day.
"'How's my girl doing,'" McArthur said Hanney asked.
Premonition
Nascembeni did not know of her husband's death while she was sedated in the ICU. It wasn't until Nascembeni asked about her family that McArthur had to break the news.
When she told her sister about Richard, McArthur said, "she said to me, 'I know, I've been with him the whole time.'"
Nascembeni said she knew because she felt her husband's presence by her side through a horrific month of hallucinations.
"He was always in the corner, just staring at me peacefully with his beautiful smile," she said.
Leslie Gould, executive director of the chamber, thanked the sisters for sharing their story, and said this was one of the biggest events she had ever done.
Nascembeni also revealed that one of the recipients of a scholarship set up in her husband's name, The Steven T. Richard Memorial Photography Scholarship meant to support photography students, will be at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.
"I'm just really humbled by the support, not only what I received tonight but over the past several months," Nascembeni said.