This Martin Luther King Day, Cape Ann looked inward at how racism and slavery shaped their close-knit community.
The Unitarian Universalist organizations of Rockport and Gloucester founded the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust, a research group. On Monday, the group’s findings were released to the public on their website, www.capeannslavery. To celebrate the website’s launch, CASA researchers Mary Ellen Leplonka and Stephanie Buck presented two informative talks during both Gloucester and Rockport UU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day services.
Before embarking on the CASA website project, researcher Mary Ellen Leplonka said she believed slavery “was mainly a southern institution.” This was far from the truth. In fact, most in Cape Ann at the time either opposed to emancipation or opposed to making slavery illegal and as an institution.
“In an 1861 referendum, Gloucester voted to preserve the union and to condemn slavery as immoral,” Leplonka explained to those attending Rockport Unitarian Universalist’s service Monday morning, “But they also at the same time voted to preserve the right of slave owners to their property and the constitutional right of states to have slavery if they so wished.”
As the majority of the nation’s economy was held on the backs of slaves, many on Cape Ann were reluctant to turn down the money garnered through what many of them felt was as an “immoral” practice.
“Beginning in the 17th century until after the Civil War, not only did property owning families in Cape Ann owned slaves, but Cape Ann’s prosperity dependent on provisioning the slave trade,” Leplonka continued. “Gloucester schooners and Rockport schooners transported and sold salt cod and flour and Africans to slave plantations not only in the South, but in the Caribbean and in Central and South America. Cape Ann prosperity depended on slave labor for the commodities produced on these plantations.”
These profits helped finance shipyards, rum distilleries, cotton mills, banks, fraternal organizations, schools, and churches including both Gloucester and Rockport Unitarian Universalist.
“The Rockport Cotton Mill was incorporated in February of 1847 by a small group of businessmen who saw the financial advantages in supplying Cape Ann fishermen and maritime people with locally produced goods,” explained CASAM researcher Stephanie Buck, “while apparently wholly ignoring that their own product was obtained by the labor of enslaved people.”
However, some on Cape Ann and beyond were willing to fight the status quo. In 1861, Hamilton abolitionist Parker Pillsbury was invited to deliver anti-slavery speech at Rockport UU, much to the agitation of some in town.
“Many in the congregation were opposed either to the subject of his lecture or the irreverence of political speechifying in a house of worship, which was issue in those days,” said Leplonka.
During the speech, someone threw a homemade bomb through one of the church’s windows. Luckily, no one attending was hurt.
“As soon as the smoke cleared, Ellsbury continued his anti-slavery lecture,” Leplonka said. Members of the audience were audibly astounded by this revelation.
These tidbits delivered by Leplonka and Buck are just a portion of what’s profiled on the CASA website. Susan Beattie of Rockport served as one of the six task force members that worked on its creation. According to her husband, Bob, she has been on the project for three years.
“We’re very pleased with it,” she said. “The researchers and writers did meticulous work. It’s important because we’re still living with the impact of slavery today. It wasn’t very long ago.”
Project Coordinator Joe Rukeyser said one of the main goals for the project was to offer not only a self-reflection of Cape Ann’s role in slavery, but the Rockport and Gloucester Unitarian Universalist churches as well.
“Both (churches) worked against slavery,” he explained. “But at the same time, our congregants were shipbuilders and workers at cotton mill — those who benefit from the work of slaves.”
Rukeyser does not want their project to pass “blame or judgment of anybody living today,” but he hopes it will highlight how Cape Ann continues to benefit from the work of slaves centuries ago.
Other MLK events
Before Leplonka and Buck gave their talk in Rockport Monday morning, members of the Rockport UU marched in the organization’s 32nd annual MLK Day Parade. Rockport native Lily Ruchman first organized the parade in the 1980s when she was 8 years old. Since then, members of the organization had kept the tradition alive.
Janet Dickinson, a UU parishioner, walked with around 50 marchers around Rockport’s downtown.
“It’s on of the seven principals of (Unitarian Universalism),” she said, “the belief of justice and equality for all.”
Rockport UU member and marcher Jean Kieth said civil rights have been a passion of hers for many years, and was once a member of the civil rights organization Congress of Racial Equality.
“I remember listening to Martin Luther King, Jr. when I was young,” she said. As for why she was marching, she said, “This country isn’t racially equal and we need to put in the work.”
In addition, Gloucester hosted multiple events during their fourth annual MLK Day celebration, sponsored by the Gloucester Meeting House Foundation. Former Rep. Byron Rushing, who served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1983 to 2018, delivered a keynote address the following afternoon. Other programs included a concert by Alvin Foster and Soul Eclectic, a panel discussion with CASA members, and a biographical MLK multimedia presentation.
