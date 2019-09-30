When school started, so did a new session of afterschool classes at Art Haven in Gloucester.
On Monday, children taking part in a session of clay were learning to make pots. By the time the session ends, they will have explored the hand-building techniques for pinch pots, slabs, coils, sculpting, slipping and scoring. And they are allowed to get messy.
Art Haven is offering another chance for children — and — to get messy on Friday when it hosts its first slime night of the school season. Between 5:30 and 7 p.m., attendees will make three kinds of slime. It is $20 per child, $15 for a sibling or $35 for a family. Registration is available at arthaven.org or by calling 978 283-3888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.