A lively lesson on slithery things was presented Friday at the Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 on Friday.
Beverly-based Rainforest Reptile Shows helped Sawyer Free Library kick off summer reading by introducing snakes, frogs and an American alligator during the educational show “Rainforest Reptiles: Conservation through Education” at the post.
The children learned about specific habitats, reptiles, and other animal species from a herpetologist. Some lucky ones even helped present the reptiles.
Snake lovers who missed this event will get another chance to meet slithery things this weekend. Rick Roth and the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team will present “Snakes of New England and the World,” on Saturday, July 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. also at Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Attendees will learn about, meet, and handle many types of snakes, some of which are from our local area. Questions about this event may be directed to librarian Justine Vitale at 978-515-6349 or jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
The main library on Dale Avenue is closed as it undergoes renovation and an expansion project. In the meantime, the library is open at 21 Main St., on the second floor. Some activities are being held in other venues around the city.
A full schedule of events for children, tweens and teens, and adults may be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org.