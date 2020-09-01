Voters in Rockport, Manchester and Essex at 5:30 p.m. are still casting their votes in Tuesday's state primary election. Polls close at 8 p.m..
Around 2,000 of Rockport's 5,909 registered voters have submitted ballots in person so far. The town previously reported 2,423 requests had been made for mail-in ballots.
Workers at all three of Rockport's polling locations reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
"It's been more votes by mail this year than usual, about half as many (as in-person)," said Andrea Richie, who was overseeing the third precinct polling location at Rockport Community House on Broadway. "We've had a DPW worker here who's been cleaning down the booths. We're doing the best we can."
In Manchester, 547 voters had turned up to Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School to cast their ballots. Of the 4,334 registered in town, 1,360 had requested ballots be mailed out.
"There hasn't been any issues," said Manchester Interim Town Clerk Sharon George late Tuesday afternoon. "It's been slow day, considering. I wish more people would have come out and voted."
Ans in Essex, more than 1,000 ballots have been cast with three hours to spare — 757 of which have came through the mail. The town has 2,833 registered voters.
"It's a fantastic turnout for primary election," said Essex Town Clerk Pam Throne. "We just finished processing the mail-in ballots and are finishing up for 8 p.m."
The Democrat ballot for this year's primary is: U.S. Senate race -- incumbent Sen. Ed Markey vs. Rep. Joe Kennedy; U.S. House District 6th District race -- Seth Moulton (incumbent), Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito; Governor’s Council District 5 — Eileen Duff (incumbent); and Essex County Register of Probate — Pamela Casey O’Brien. In addition, voters in Rockport and Essex will be asked to tick the box for incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante for state First Essex District representative.
The Republican ballot is: U.S. Senate race -- Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O'Conner; U.S. House District 6 race — John Paul Moran; and Senator in General Court for the First Essex and Middlesex District — Bruce Tarr (incumbent). Manchester voters may vote to re-elect Brad Hill of Ipswich as the state's Fourth Essex District representative; he is running unopposed.
The Libertarian and Green-Rainbow parties have no candidates running in the primary. Registered party members may choose to write-in their own candidates.
