A new, environmentally friendly foot bath and shower unit at Good Harbor Beach aims to cut down on Gloucester's water usage.
"The valve is timed and shuts off automatically," said Public Works Director Michael Hale of the new rinse station located off the beach at the end of Witham Street.
The unit, which is already in use, cost $1,700 including installation fees, and was purchased with money in the Department of Public Works budget. No grants were used.
"One previous installation, on the footbridge side, was installed several years ago," Hale said of Good Harbor.
There is also similar station at Stage Fort Park on the path leading down to Half Moon Beach.
"It's a common beach amenity and there has been a number of requests for this over the years," Hale said. "We've been getting a lot of positive feedback on it."