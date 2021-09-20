The Cape Ann Regional Grant Team invites all Cape Ann small businesses to join the workshop, "Social Media for Your Business," on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Noelle Guerin, founder of Cru of Two PR, will lead the workshop from noon to 1 p.m. in person at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester and on Zoom.
Attendees will receive a complimentary lunch.
After the workshop, participants can sign up for one-on-one limited consultations with local social media experts at no charge.
To register, please email Cape Ann Regional Grant manager Anne Williams at anne@capeannchamber.com, call 978-283-1601 or visit www.capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant.
The Cape Ann Regional Grant, won by Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchesters and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce working together, is being used to help all of Cape Ann’s small businesses rebound from the pandemic. This pilot program is delivering help by offering direct business support and training, developing a new, online Cape Ann business directory – to help consumers easily find information about all that the region’s small businesses have to offer, and a locally-made media campaign that promotes our independently-owned businesses and shares their stories of resilience, creativity and innovation.
More information about the grant and related programs may be found at www.capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant.