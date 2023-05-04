Gloucester City Hall is closed today after a small fire broke out in the basement late Wednesday night.
About 11:30 p.m., Gloucester dispatchers received a call from the city’s alarm contractor that a general alarm had been struck at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
First-responding firefighters reached City Hall within minutes, according to fire Chief Eric Smith. They reported smoke and fire coming from a basement office, bringing multiple additional crews to the scene for critical support.
The fire was reported knocked down by about 11:43 p.m. Fire crews cleared the scene at about 2:06 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported.
No cause has been determined. The investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department, Gloucester Police Department, and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office remains active and ongoing.
City crews are assessing fire damage in the basement, and possible smoke damage in the remainder of the building.
“The swift response by the Fire Department prevented what could have been a devastating fire,” Mayor Greg Verga said in a prepared statement. “Our City departments will be working throughout the day to reopen City Hall as quickly as possible.”
Departments located in City Hall — Archives, City Assessor, City Auditor, City Clerk, Legal Department, Payroll, Personnel, Purchasing, Treasurer-Collector, and the Mayor’s Office — are closed to the public today. Those who wish to conduct business with these departments are asked to contact them by email, or by using appropriate online services through the city website.
All other city buildings remain open, including the City Hall Annex, according to Verga's statement.
More information will be released as it becomes available.