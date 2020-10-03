Smart growth overlay in Manchester could come in spring 

MANCHESTER — Planning is officially underway to create affordable housing and business space in Manchester.
Town officials have partnered with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to draft out a Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District in the far northeast section of town. Buildings in Chapter 40R zoning must be 50% housing, and 20% of those units must be affordable. The state offers financial incentives for municipalities who pursue "smart growth" practices in their overlays, such as building mixed-use developments that offer space for both businesses and housing.
The town is looking to implement its Smart Growth Overlay District right off Exit 15 on Route 128 southbound. This nearly 150-acre area of the Limited Commercial District is home to Manchester Athletic Club, Utopia Farmstand, and a medical building complex.
This overlay could be initiated as early as next spring. The town and MAPC hope to present a comprehensive plan for approval to Annual Town Meeting in April. It will require a two-thirds vote from attendees to pass. Before then, MAPC will host two public input sessions in November and January. A public hearing will follow in March.
MAPC Senior Regional Housing and Land Use Planner Alexis Smith, during a public forum held over Zoom on Sept. 24, explained this overlay could present an opportunity to create a new neighborhood in Manchester.
"This area represents the biggest possibility in town — the biggest impact area," she said. "This is the place where the town can really proactively plan so that things that happen are very consistent with what the town wants to see happen. ... It's the biggest bang for our buck."
Smith also added the project would not interfere with various conservation areas and trails in the area.
As for the types of businesses in the proposed district, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said he hopes to bring in more health services, "not retail."
At the end of the meeting, attendees were asked to complete a survey to help the town and MPCA better understand what the public wants out of this proposed "smart growth district." The public is welcome to complete the survey at tinyurl.com/MBTSLimitedCommercialDistrict. It will remain open through Monday, Oct. 5.
According to a poll conducted for the Manchester Master Plan in 2018, residents wanted to see more housing options and revenue streams. Discussions on moving forward with the Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District began in October of last year. However, like with all things, planning slowed down during the coronavirus epidemic.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
MANCHESTER'S FUTURE
Residents are asked to complete a survey to help the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea and MPCA better understand what the public wants out of "smart growth district" proposed for 150 acres located off Exit 15 on Route 128 southbound.
The public is welcome to complete the survey at tinyurl.com/MBTSLimitedCommercialDistrict. It will remain open through Monday, Oct. 5.