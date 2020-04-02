Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.