Two Cape Ann men and their snakes will be part of a Livestream Facebook event this Friday.
Rick Roth, Keith Bertone and some snakes from the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team's Snakes of New England and the World program will be featured in "Nuture with Nature," with Jeff Corwin at Snakes at the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth.
More than 118,000 viewers watched a similar show on turtles, and submitted more than 1,300 questions.
The event, featuring "an incredible array of streaming super serpents," will take place April 3 at 12:30 p.m. on Jeff Corwin's Facebook page.
"So... our snake are going to be famous," Roth joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.